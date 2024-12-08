'It's a lie,' says Siraj after Head send-off controversy

Australia's Travis Head (L) and India's Mohammed Siraj (R) in action during Day 2 of the second BGT Test, December 7, 2024, Adelaide - AFP

ADELAIDE: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj addressed the heated exchange with Australia's Travis Head during the second day of the Adelaide Test, revealing his side of the story.

The incident unfolded when Siraj bowled Head for a well-made 140 shortly after being struck for a six. Siraj’s animated celebration and Head’s reaction sparked a stir among fans and cricket pundits.

Speaking to Star Sports before the third day’s play, the right-arm pacer claimed that it was Head who had instigated the verbal spat.

"It was a great battle going on (with Head) and he batted really well," said Siraj.

"When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me," he added.

"We respect everyone, it's not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman's game, but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all."

Head said something different after the conclusion of the second day’s play. He explained that he had complimented Siraj on the delivery.

“Well, I said ‘well bowled’, but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings," Head previously said.

“But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that’s how they want to represent themselves and so be it," he added.

Speaking to SEN radio before the third day's play, Head said: "No one really wants to see that in the game. I feel like both teams can probably represent themselves a little bit better and respect each a little bit more in those situations, and we move on."

Head's scintillating innings of 140—featuring 17 fours and four sixes—helped Australia post a total of 337 in their first innings.

During the first session of Day Three, the Indian team faced setbacks and were eventually dismissed for a mere 175 in 36.5 overs, giving the home side a target of just 19 runs to win and level the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India concluded Day Two at 128/5. However, in the second over of Day Three's play, they lost Rishabh Pant, who scored 28 runs off 31 deliveries, courtesy of Mitchell Starc.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with a brilliant 42 off 47 balls but was eventually dismissed by skipper Pat Cummins.

Cummins further struck twice, dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin (7) and Harshit Rana (0).

The last wicket to fall was Mohammed Siraj, who was dismissed for 7 by Scott Boland.

Pat Cummins stole the spotlight with a five-wicket haul, while Scott Boland claimed three wickets, and Mitchell Starc chipped in with two.