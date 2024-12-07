Nervous Bayern edge Heidenheim 4-2 thanks to substitute Musiala

FC Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala - REUTERS

MUNICH: Two second-half goals from substitute Jamal Musiala gave Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a nervous 4-2 victory over visitors Heidenheim on Saturday as they increased their advantage to six points over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

In-form Musiala struck in the 56th minute, five minutes after coming on, to put Bayern 2-1 up before adding another in stoppage time to take his league tally to eight goals.

The Bavarians, who take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, were without injured Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry and despite controlling the game throughout they allowed the visitors to score twice thanks to some shaky defending.

Eager to bounce back from their midweek German Cup defeat by Bayer Leverkusen -- their first loss in domestic competitions this season -- the hosts were in control from the start and took an 18th minute lead when unmarked Dayot Upamecano headed in.

"We started this week with a tough schedule, played 70 minutes with 10 players against Leverkusen so it was always a dangerous game for many reasons," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference.

"The first half was very good, possession was fluid. The second half, although we stayed calm when we conceded, the last 15 to 20 minutes the feeling for Heidenheim is totally justified that they are still in the game.

"Still we created a lot of chances, it was a tough week, we scored four goals. Today it was still a very, very good day."

With six defeats in their previous seven league games, Heidenheim were desperate for points but could hardly get past the midfield in the first half.