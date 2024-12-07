New BCCI Secretary appointed after Jay Shah's ICC role

An undated picture of ICC Chairman Jay Shah - ICC

Devajit Saikia has been named the acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Jay Shah, who recently assumed the prestigious role of President of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia, a former first-class cricketer from Assam, currently serves as the joint secretary of the BCCI.

His appointment to the acting secretary position was made by BCCI President Roger Binny, utilizing the constitutional powers vested in him.

This is a temporary arrangement until a permanent secretary is appointed, in accordance with BCCI rules and regulations.

In a formal letter addressed to Saikia, which has been obtained by PTI, Binny invoked Clause 7(1)(d) of the BCCI constitution.

This clause allows the president to delegate the duties of the secretary to another office bearer in the event of a vacancy or indisposition.

Binny expressed confidence in Saikia’s ability to handle the responsibilities with diligence and effectiveness, saying, “The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

“Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.

Saikia, who is also the Advocate General of Assam, will serve in this acting capacity until September 2025, when a permanent secretary is expected to be appointed.

It is pertinent to mention that on Sunday, December 1, 2024, former secretary Jay Shah took charge as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah’s cricket administration journey began in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association, where he played a pivotal role in developing the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, he joined the BCCI as the Honorary Secretary.