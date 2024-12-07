Rangpur Riders beat Victoria to claim GSL championship

Rangpur Riders celebrate winning the Global Super League title after defeating Victoria in the finals on December 6, 2024 - x/@Cricket_World

Rangpur Riders triumphed in the Global Super League (GSL) final on December 6, defeating Victoria by a commanding 56-run margin in Providence, Guyana.

The win capped off a dramatic series of events leading up to the final, as uncertainty loomed over the participation of key players due to their Bangladesh national duties.

The final match, initially set for December 7, was brought forward by the GSL to avoid a clash with Bangladesh's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

This rescheduling created complications for Rangpur, as three of their standout players—Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar—were also part of Bangladesh's ODI squad.

Despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) denying an extension for the NOCs (No Objection Certificates) of Soumya and Rishad, Afif was cleared to play due to his valid NOC until December 7.

After an intense period of negotiations and uncertainty, Rangpur was given the green light to field all three players, and the final proceeded as scheduled.

The Riders put up an impressive performance, scoring 178 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Soumya led the charge with an explosive 86 off 54 balls, while Steven Taylor contributed a vital 68 off 49 balls, helping their team set a challenging target for Victoria.

In response, Victoria's batting line-up crumbled under pressure as they were bowled out for just 122 in 18.1 overs.

Rangpur's bowlers took full advantage of the situation, ensuring that the final result was never in doubt.

The controversy surrounding player availability had sparked fears that Rangpur might have to forfeit the match.

A statement from the franchise had warned that the withdrawal of the three players could result in them missing the final, an outcome that would have severely impacted Bangladesh's cricketing reputation on the global stage.

Rangpur's fears were heightened as the team had already been without Khushdil Shah, whose NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expired.

Moreover, Matthew Forde had been absent from the tournament due to injury.

Ultimately, the resolute decision to allow the players to feature in the final was a moment of relief for Rangpur, and their victory solidified their place as champions of the GSL.