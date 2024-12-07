Shahid Afridi reflects on infamous ball-tampering saga

Rana Naveed (L) and Shahid Afridi (R) caught biting the cricket ball during the 2010 ODI against Australia at WACA - screengrab/FoxsportsAustralia

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a candid admission about past mistakes during a recent Urdu conference at the Arts Council on Saturday.

Reflecting on his cricketing career, Afridi confessed to engaging in controversial actions, such as ball-tampering and scratching the pitch, in his earlier years.

The former all-rounder attempted to alter the condition of the ball by biting it during an ODI match against Australia at WACA in 2010, when the team was losing, for which he received a two-match ban.

"I shouldn't have resorted to ball-tampering or roughing up the pitch, but at the time, I did it in an attempt to win," Afridi said.

He also weighed in on Pakistan's current cricketing landscape, particularly the ongoing dispute with India regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He supported the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) firm stance against India’s refusal to play the tournament on Pakistani soil.

"The current position of PCB on the Champions Trophy is fine. If India does not come to Pakistan, we should also avoid going there. Standing on our own feet is crucial to take a strong position," he asserted.

"The ICC needs to decide whether it wants to promote cricket for everyone or focus on money," he added.

When discussing leadership, the 47-year-old expressed his reservations about appointing Shaheen Afridi as captain, instead advocating for Mohammad Rizwan as the ideal successor to Babar Azam.

"I was not in favor of Shaheen being made captain. However, he should have been given more time to mature as a leader before taking on the responsibility," he noted.

“Rizwan was the best choice as the Pakistan captain after Babar Azam,” he added.

Afridi also discussed the instability in Pakistan's cricket system, attributing it to the frequent changes in PCB leadership.

He urged current and aspiring players to prioritize their cricket performances over their social media presence, emphasizing that true success stems from on-field achievements.

"People often say whatever they want on social media. Criticize, but choose your words wisely," he stated.

The veteran did not hold back in his critique of certain coaches from his time with the national team, describing them as "Pharaoh-like."

"Some people couldn't tolerate why I was in the team. When the coaches are like Pharaohs, it becomes very difficult," he explained.

He also highlighted Pakistan's untapped cricketing potential, naming Saim Ayub and Aamir Jamal as two promising talents. He compared Jamal's potential to that of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

“Saim Ayub can become the top performer for Pakistan in all three formats of the game. Aamir Jamal can perform the same way Abdul Razzaq had done for Pakistan for so many years,” he said.

Afridi also reflected on the influence of Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, who inspired him to pursue a career in cricket.

"I started playing cricket by watching Imran Khan. If it weren't for him, I wouldn't have become a cricketer," he said.