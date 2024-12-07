Talat's century leads Stallions to 35-run win over Panthers

Stallions all-rounder Hussain Talat celebrates his century in the Champions T20 Cup match against Panthers on December 7, 2024, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - PCB

RAWALINDI: Hussain Talat's blistering unbeaten century guided the Stallions to a commanding 35-run victory over Panthers in the second match of the ongoing Champions T20 Cup.

Asked to bat first, the Stallions, led by Mohammad Haris, posted a daunting total of 216/3 in their 20 overs.

Talat was the star with the bat, delivering an explosive innings of 101* off 50 balls, which included 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Support came from skipper Haris, who contributed a valuable 55 runs off 37 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

The opening pair, Yasir Khan and Maaz Sadaqat, added 31 runs for the first wicket, with Yasir making a brisk 27 from 15 balls and Maaz scoring 19 from 16 balls.

For the Panthers, Mohammad Ibtisam was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 36 runs in his four-over spell.

Mohammad Umar also managed to pick up a wicket, but the Stallions' batting display proved too much for the Panthers.

In reply, Shadab's Panthers fought hard but fell short in their chase of 217, finishing at 181 all out in 19.1 overs.

Haider Ali played a valiant knock of 54 from 26 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

Despite valuable contributions from Mubasir Khan (29), Umar Siddiq (24), and Amad Butt (23), the Panthers were unable to keep up with the required run rate.

The Stallions' bowlers were in fine form, with Mohammad Ali and Usman Tariq each picking up three wickets.

Tahir Hussain also contributed with two wickets, while Talat claimed one wicket to his name, helping his team seal the win comfortably.

Hussain Talat was named Player of the Match for his brilliant century.