Markhors thrash Lions in Champions T20 Cup opener

Markhors captain Iftikhar Ahmed (L) and Saad Masood (R) during opening match of Champions T20 Cup against Lions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 07, 2024 - PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Champions T20 Cup kicked off with an exciting match as Markhors defeated Lions by four wickets in a thrilling encounter at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, Lions were restricted to 150/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohammad Awais Zafar was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on 40 runs from 34 balls, which included five boundaries.

Other notable contributions came from Hasan Nawaz (22 from 13 balls), wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir (16 from 15 balls), and skipper Imam ul Haq (13 from 12 balls).

In the bowling department, Markhors’ Saad Masood, Sarwar Afridi, and Nisar Ahmed were the stars, picking up two wickets each. Imran Jr also made his mark with a single wicket.

During the chase, Markhors displayed complete dominance with the bat, chasing down the target in 19 overs, finishing at 154/6.

Captain Iftikhar Ahmed played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 42 from 34 balls, including one boundary and two sixes.

He was well-supported by Saad Masood, who contributed a quickfire 26 off 16 balls, with one boundary and two sixes.

Fakhar Zaman also played a solid knock, scoring 28 from 25 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

The Lions’ bowling attack fought valiantly, with Mohammad Salman impressing by taking three wickets.

Shahid Aziz and Aamer Yamin also contributed, picking up one wicket each, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Markhors.

Saad Masood was named Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round performance.