Ireland women win T20I series with 47-run win over Bangladesh

Ireland win the T20I series against Bangladesh. -CricketIreland

The Ireland women’s team secured a 47-run victory over Bangladesh to win the T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors’ exceptional bowling spell restricted the hosts to just 87 runs in 17.1 overs during the second T20I on December 7.

Chasing a target of 134, Bangladesh had a shaky start as opener Sobhana Mostary departed early, scoring only two runs.

Fellow opener Dilara Akter followed suit, falling to Orla Prendergast in the third over after managing 10 runs off 10 balls.

Sharmin Akhter emerged as the top scorer in the second innings with 38 runs.

However, her innings was short-lived as she was dismissed when Arlene Kelly bowled the fourth ball of the 12th over, and the shot was caught by skipper Gaby Lewis.

Other players in the team were unable to register notable scores.

On the bowling front, Orla Prendergast claimed three wickets, Alana Dalzell took one, while Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany each chipped in with two wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Ireland women’s team scored 134/5 in 20 overs, with Sarah Forbes (4) and Rebecca Stokell (9) remaining unbeaten in the first phase of the game.

Opener Amy Hunter (23) and skipper Gaby Lewis (14) hit several big shots, including seven boundaries, and added 34 runs to the scoreboard.

Coming in at number three, Orla Prendergast made 32 runs off 25 balls, including three boundaries and one towering six.

Laura Delany was the top scorer of the innings, making 35 runs off 25 balls, including four boundaries.

Aiming for a half-century, Delany was bowled by Fatima Khatun in the 17th over.

Nahida Akter was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets, while Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, and Fahima Khatun took one wicket each.

Ireland had earlier defeated Bangladesh by 12 runs in the first T20I, bouncing back after losing the ODI series.