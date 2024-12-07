'That’s how they want to represent themselves,' says Head on Siraj send-off

Australia's Travis Head (L) dismissed by India's Mohammed Siraj in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on December 7, 2024, in Adelaide - AFP

ADELAIDE: Tempers flared on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval when Mohammed Siraj delivered a fiery send-off to Australian batter Travis Head.

The dramatic moment unfolded after the 30-year-old, who had cruised to a magnificent 140 off 141 balls, hit Siraj for a six.

In retaliation, Siraj responded with a deadly yorker that clean-bowled the Aussie batter on the very next ball.

As the left-handed batter trudged back to the dressing room, the angry pacer engaged in an animated exchange with him, pointing to the sheds and gesturing for him to leave.

Head, visibly frustrated, replied with a few verbal volleys of his own.

The incident sparked loud boos from the crowd, especially after Siraj had earlier dropped a difficult catch when Head was on 76.

Speaking after play, he explained that he had complimented Siraj on the delivery.

“Well, I said ‘well bowled’, but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings," said Head.

“But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that’s how they want to represent themselves and so be it," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also weighed in on the incident, criticizing Siraj's reaction.

On Star Sports, Gavaskar stated, “Unnecessary, if you ask me. The man’s got 140, he hasn’t got out for one or two. You don’t give a send-off to someone who’s batted brilliantly and won the crowd over. Instead of becoming a hero for dismissing him, Siraj has become the villain."

Gavaskar further noted that if Siraj had simply applauded Head's innings, he would have earned the admiration of the crowd.

“If Siraj had simply applauded Head after that dismissal, he would have been a hero for everyone in the stadium. Instead, he got the stick from the crowd, and understandably so," he added.

Despite the controversy, Head's scintillating innings of 140—comprising 17 fours and four sixes—helped Australia post 337 in their first innings.

By the close of play, the hosts had built a healthy lead of 157 runs and had reduced India to 128/5, putting them in a strong position heading into Day three of the Test.