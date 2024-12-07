Bumrah's injury clouds India's fight on day two against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah sustained injury on second day. -AFP

India’s right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah sustained a significant injury on Day 2 of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

While delivering his 20th over, Bumrah suddenly expressed discomfort in his leg after four deliveries.

The physios attended to him immediately, with three staff members working on his groin and shoulder as he winced in pain.

After a brief break, Bumrah got back on his feet, but Travis Head hit him for a four.

Fortunately, the 31-year-old regained his momentum and dismissed captain Pat Cummins by hitting the stumps in the 84th over.

Earlier in the day, Bumrah began his spell by dismissing opener Usman Khawaja for 13, Nathan McSweeney for 39, and Steven Smith down the leg side for 2. The visitors' pace attack was effective, restricting the hosts to 337 runs in 87.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the second day of the Pink Ball Test ended with India on 128/5 in 24 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15) will resume their second innings on Day 3.

On the bowling front, Mitchell Starc took one wicket, while Pat Cummins and Scott Boland each claimed two on the second day.