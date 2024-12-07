Storm Darragh halts Everton-Liverpool clash

General view outside the stadium after the match is postponed due to bad weather caused by storm Darragh. -Reuters

The Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, hosts Everton said on Saturday.

The Merseyside derby, scheduled later on Saturday at Goodison Park, is the first English top-flight soccer match to be postponed over storm Darragh.

The decision to postpone was taken following a safety advisory group meeting attended by officials from both clubs as well as representatives from Merseyside police and Liverpool city council, Everton said in a statement.

"Due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds," the statement added.

Merseyside police on Friday had advised residents to avoid any non-essential travel until weather conditions improved.

"We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," league leaders Liverpool said in a statement.

"Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture, including ticketing, will be announced in due course."

The match was due to be the last Merseyside Premier League derby at Goodison Park, with Everton moving out of their home since 1892 at the end of the season.

Two second-tier Championship fixtures set for Saturday (Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United and Cardiff City v Watford) were also postponed on Friday.

Liverpool next visit Girona for a Champions League clash on Tuesday, while 15th-placed Everton continue their league campaign at Arsenal next Saturday.