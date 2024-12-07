PCB chairman Naqvi inaugurates upgraded LCCA pavilion

PCB COO Sumair Ahmed (L) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (R) inaugurate upgraded LCCA Pavilion and LRCA Sports Shop. - PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly upgraded Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Pavilion, which features significant improvements aimed at enhancing player facilities.

During his visit, Naqvi also inaugurated the Lahore Regional Cricket Association's (LRCA) sports shop, designed to cater to the needs of players and cricket enthusiasts.

Commending the quality of the renovation work, Naqvi congratulated Khawaja Nadeem, President of the LRCA, and his team for completing the project within a short period.

"The pavilion and dressing rooms have been renovated in a short period, and the facilities for players have been significantly improved," said Naqvi.

He reviewed the revamped facilities, including the dressing rooms and other amenities provided for players, and praised the provision of top-notch resources.

To improve accessibility to the sports shop, Naqvi instructed that its entrance be relocated to the main road.

"The entrance to the sports shop should be from the main road to facilitate easy shopping," he added.

Adviser Aamir Mir, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem, and the Directors of High-Performance Centers, HR, and Infrastructure, along with other officials, attended the event.