Gus Atkinson 'greedy for more' after hat-trick against New Zealand

Gus Atkinson celebrating his hat-trick against New Zealand. -AFP

WELLINGTON: England’s Gus Atkinson said he is “greedy” for more milestones after his hat-trick against New Zealand on the second day of the first Test here at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

The right-handed fast-medium bowler began his spell by dismissing opener Devon Conway on the final ball of the fifth over, with Harry Brook taking the catch in second slip.

Atkinson ended the first innings of the hosts with his sensational hat-trick, dismissing Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee with his mind-blowing deliveries in the final over of the innings.

"You always want to get more and be greedy," said Atkinson at the close of play. "You want to take as many as you can and that's something I want to try and do in the future.

"It was great. It's not something as a bowler you think about. you think about five-fors and ten-fors, those sort of things.

"Obviously it's been a great year for me personally and hopefully I can get a few more milestone and help the team."

Atkinson’s hat-trick made him the 14th Englishman to achieve the feat in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, England's all-round performance was a significant step towards winning the first Test, as they dominated the second day at the Basin Reserve with 280 runs in the second innings.

After the hosts were dismissed for 125 in 34.5 overs, England began their second innings and created a lead of 533 runs.

Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley initiated the innings.

However, Crawley departed early for eight runs, but Jacob Bethell with 96 and Duckett with 92 runs were the top-scorers of the innings.

After Bethell and Duckett added 196 runs to the scoreboard, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell hit the stumps to dismiss Bethell, leaving him four runs short of a century.

Coming in at four, Joe Root, remained unbeaten on 73 off 106, including five fours.

Harry Brook contributed a solid 55 before being dismissed by Glenn Phillips.

The day ended with Root and skipper Stokes (35*) on strike, steering England to 378/5.

On the bowling front, Tim Southee and Matt Henry have bagged two wickets each, while Glenn Phillps took one by the end of the day.