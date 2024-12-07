Champions Trophy dispute at standstill as ICC postpone meeting again

Former BCCI secretary and ICC Chairman Jay Shah (L) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (R). — ICC/PCB

LAHORE: Another day, another postponement of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 due to no response from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told ICC that there is no purpose of any meeting until India respond to their demands in an expected “new formula” to host the mega event.

PCB had suggested a "fusion formula" in which both India and Pakistan would not visit each other for ICC events during next three years.

This suggestion came in light of India’s decision to not go to Pakistan to play Champions Trophy matches next year. In response to India’s one-sided favour, PCB demanded equality.

Earlier, an Indian media outlet claimed that BCCI is agreed on the new model which is expected to be executed. However, the Indian board is yet to make anything official.

Press Trust of India (PTI) had claimed that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in both Pakistan and the UAE, with India’s matches taking place in Dubai.

Meanwhile, PCB has stressed the need for written guarantee from the ICC.

“The PCB wants assurance from the ICC, not the BCCI, that the hybrid model will be implemented without issues,” a source close to the negotiations said.

“Everything must be documented to avoid future complications.” According to the sources, the PCB wants this arrangement to be made part of the host agreement.

According to insiders, the matters are in the final stages but require clarity on India’s stance.