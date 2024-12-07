Joe Root joins cricket giants after historic Test milestone

An undated picture of England's Joe Root - AFP

WELLINGTON: Joe Root has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first English cricketer and the fourth batter overall to register 100 scores of 50+ runs in Test cricket.

Root achieved the milestone on Saturday during the second Test match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, as he brought up his 65th half-century in his 151st Test match.

The world’s No. 1 Test batter reached the remarkable feat in the third session of day two’s play.

With 276 innings played across 151 Tests, the right-hand batter has now accumulated 35 centuries and 65 half-centuries, solidifying his place as England’s all-time leading run scorer in the format.

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most 50+ scores in Tests, with 119 in his career.

Following Tendulkar are South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Australia’s Ricky Ponting, both of whom recorded 103 scores of 50+.

Most 50+ Scores in Test Cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 119 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 103 Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 103 Joe Root (England) – 100 Rahul Dravid (India) – 99

Despite a lean patch following his strong start to the series against Pakistan in October, Root’s return to form has been a welcome sight.

After scoring 262 runs in the first Test of the series in Multan, he struggled to pass the 50-run mark in his next seven innings.

However, Saturday’s performance marked his return to peak form, with Root adding a solid 55 runs from 85 balls in the second innings.

The 33-year-old also shared a 95-run partnership with Harry Brook for the fourth wicket. Brook, who had earlier scored a century in the first innings, continued his strong form, scoring 55 runs before being dismissed by Glenn Phillips.

As Root nears the 1500-run mark in 2024, he stands on the cusp of another milestone. With 83 more runs needed to reach 1500 Test runs in the calendar year, Root will join Ricky Ponting as only the second player to score 1500 runs in a Test year on multiple occasions.