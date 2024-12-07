Melbourne Stars bring back Pakistan fan zone for BBL 14

An undated picture of Melbourne Stars' Usama Mir (L) and a cricket fan wearing Hulk costume (R) - AFP

The Melbourne Stars have revealed the return of the Pakistan Supporters Bay at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

This move aligns with the rejoining of Pakistan spinner Usama Mir in the squad, aiming to foster an electrifying atmosphere for Pakistani cricket fans.

The Pakistan Bay provides an exclusive opportunity for fans to come together, cheer for the Stars, and celebrate their shared passion for cricket.

Memberships are available for the first four home matches at the MCG, allowing fans to enjoy the action while supporting Usama Mir and the Melbourne Stars.

This initiative has been a huge success in the past, highlighting the enthusiasm of the Pakistani community in Australia.

It highlights their commitment to supporting players like Usama, who continues the legacy of Pakistani talent in the BBL, following the successful stint of right-arm pacer Haris Rauf.

Alongside Mir, the Stars’ squad features top Australian players such as Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, ensuring a star-studded lineup for the tournament.

The Stars are set to begin their campaign on December 15, facing the Perth Scorchers in the BBL 14 opener.

The Pakistan Supporters Bay will be in full swing during four matches on December 18, January 4, January 9, and January 19, as fans gear up for an unforgettable season.