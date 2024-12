Pakistan's squad reaches South Africa for T20I series

Pakistan's T20I squad reaches Durban, South Africa on December 6, 2024. — Reporter

DURBAN: Pakistan’s T20I squad reached here on Friday for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, scheduled run from December 10 to 14.

According to the details, a total of 12 players, including vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and right-arm speedster Haris Rauf, reached here from Bulawayo after participating in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, alongside senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the aforementioned assignment, has also joined the national squad here.

Upon their arrival here, Pakistan’s T20I squad will enjoy a rest day on Saturday before kicking off their preparations with a robust training session, scheduled on Sunday morning.

The opening T20I is scheduled to take place on Tuesday here, followed by the second match in Centurion on December 13, while the third fixture will be held on December 14 in Johannesburg.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk).

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

T20I series itinerary

• 10 Dec – First T20I, Durban

• 13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion

• 14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg