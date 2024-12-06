Nissanka leads Sri Lanka’s strong response to South Africa’s 358

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his half-century during day two of second Test against South Africa on December 6, 2024. — AFP

GQEBERHA: Pathum Nissanka’s anchoring 89-run knock led Sri Lanka’s fightback against South Africa on day two of the second Test here at Saint George's Park on Friday.

At the closure of second day’s play, Sri Lanka were 242/3 , trailing by 116 runs with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis firm at the crease.

The touring side had a shaky start to their innings as they lost their opener Dimuth Karunaratne (20) with just 41 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal knitted an anchoring 109-run partnership for the second wicket, which lasted with the latter’s dismissal on 44.

Nissanka was then involved in another crucial partnership for Sri Lanka when he added 49 runs for the third wicket with Mathews.

The opening batter, however, had an agonizing end to his brilliant knock as he fell just 11 short of a well-deserved century.

Following his dismissal, Mathews and Mendis batted sensibly to add an unbeaten 43-run partnership to keep Sri Lanka in command.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj made one scalp apiece.

Earlier, the home side, after resuming their first innings from 269/7, added further 89 runs to their tally, courtesy of a brilliant century by wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne.

Verreynne top-scored for South Africa with 105 off 133 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and three sixes.

He was involved in a crucial ninth-wicket 59-run partnership with Kagiso Rabada, who scored 23 off 40.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara bagged four wickets, followed by Asitha Fernando with three, while Vishwa Fernando claimed two wickets.