PSL 10 draft likely to be held abroad

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan lifts Pakistan Super League 2024 trophy on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The players’ draft for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being considered to be held abroad, sources claimed on Friday.

According to the details, a high-profile meeting was recently held here to discuss the matters related to the next edition of the league.

During the meeting, the six franchises suggested holding the draft in either England or Dubai in a bid to increase the popularity of the PSL.

The franchises also pressed on roping in notable foreign players for the upcoming edition, especially those, who went unnoticed in the recently-held Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assured the inclusion of renowned overseas players.

The franchises further demanded PCB to provide financial assistance in picking top foreign cricketers.

Furthermore, the teams’ representative also requested the PCB to contact England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for English player’s participation in the next edition of the PSL.

Remember, the ECB has decided against issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national cricketers for participating in overseas franchise leagues that clash with the domestic season.

The decision is likely to result in a significant decline in England players’ participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), whose next edition will collide with their domestic season due to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, the upcoming 10th edition of the PSL is set to run concurrently with the cash-rich IPL for the first time since its inception in 2016.

The PSL, usually held in the February-March window each year, will take place between April and May next year, a window already acquired by the rival league IPL.

The alteration in the schedule came in the wake of Pakistan hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, slated to run across the league’s usual window next year.