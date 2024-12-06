India crush Sri Lanka to set up U19 Asia Cup final with Bangladesh

India's batters in action during ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final against Sri Lanka on December 6, 2024. — Asian Cricket Council

SHARJAH: A combined bowling effort, followed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s anchoring half-century steered India to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 final with a thumping seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second semi-final here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The men in blue will face Bangladesh in the showdown clash after the defending champions outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in the first semi-final.

Sri Lanka’s captain Vihas Thewmika won the toss and elected to bat first in the knockout fixture against India. His decision, however, backfired as his side was skittled for 173 in 46.2 overs despite an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe.

The duo recovered Sri Lanka from 8/3 and pushed their total past the 100-run mark with a defiant stand, which lasted with Shanmuganathan’s dismissal in the 29th over.

The wicketkeeper batter remained a notable run-getter for Sri Lanka with a 78-ball 42, laced with two boundaries.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse which saw Sri Lanka getting bundled out for a meagre 173.

Abeysinghe remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a cautious 69 off 110 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Chetan Sharma was the standout bowler for India with three wickets, while Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre bagged two wickets each.

In response, India comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 170 balls to spare.

Indian Premier League (IPL) auction sensation Suryavanshi top-scored for India with a brisk 36-ball 67, studded with six fours and five sixes. For his match-winning half-century, he was adjudged the player of the match.

Opening batter Ayush Mhatre (34) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (25*) also made notable contributions.

For Sri Lanka, Vihas Thewmika, Viran Chamuditha and Praveen Maneesha could pick one wicket apiece.