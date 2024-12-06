Imran Tahir accuses BPL franchise for unpaid dues

South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates taking a wicket for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024.— Rangpur Riders

PROVIDENCE: South Africa’s spinner Imran Tahir accused Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Rangpur Riders of unpaid dues from the 2024 edition of the league.

Tahir’s remarks came at the toss of the Global Super League (GSL) 2024 fixture between West Indies’ Guyana Amazon Warriors and Bangladesh’s Rangpur Riders.

The 45-year-old, captaining Warriors in the ongoing five-team tournament, revealed that he also had some ‘personal reasons’ to perform well against the Riders before asserting that the franchise is yet to clear his dues from the previous edition of the BPL.

“We want to win every game, that’s what we’re here for. Today’s game, especially, obviously want to win it for Guyana, but for personal reasons as well. I played for Rangpur Riders last year in BPL and haven’t got all my contract money. So that’s motivating me in today’s game. I want to do really well against them,” said Tahir.

"We want to show them that Guyana welcomes them, they bring their local players here, earn some money, play some good cricket, and show them that we're better humans than them," he added.

Despite Tahir’s motivation, Warriors succumbed to a narrow 15-run defeat in the match as they failed to chase down a modest 118-run target.

The home side, after a shaky start, lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 102 in the final over.

Imran Tahir was clinical with the ball as he picked up two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of overs.