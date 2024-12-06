WATCH: ‘Nothing left,’ Sarfaraz Ahmed hints at retirement

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed addressing a press conference. — PCB/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s experienced wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday, hinted at his potential retirement, stating ‘there is nothing left to say’ about his playing career.

The former Pakistan captain, who will be mentoring Faheem Ashraf-led Dolphins in the upcoming Champions T20 Cup, was probed about his future in the Pakistan team during a media talk on the eve of the five-team tournament here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The wicketkeeper batter, in response, sarcastically stated there was nothing left to say and hinted that he would soon announce his retirement.

“Look, as far as my career is concerned. I think, I don’t need to say anything. Nothing is left. I know what you are waiting for and it will happen soon,” Sarfaraz said.





For the unversed, Sarfaraz, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2007, went on to represent the green shirts in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, accumulating 6164 runs with the help of six centuries and 32 fifties.

The wicketkeeper batter led Pakistan to their maiden ICC Men’s Champions Trophy title in 2017 after a thumping 180-run victory over arch-rivals India in the blockbuster final.

He also captained Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series victory, the most by a Pakistan captain.

His last appearance for the green shirts came in a three-match away Test series against Australia last year.

The right-handed batter could score seven runs in the opening Test of the aforementioned series and was subsequently dropped from the side.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed's last white-ball appearance for Pakistan dates back to November 2021.