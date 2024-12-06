JP Duminy quits as SA batting coach ahead of Pakistan series

JP Duminy. -AFP

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the team's white-ball batting coach ahead of the series against Pakistan, scheduled between December 10 and January 7.

Duminy decided to quit his position due to personal reasons, according to Cricket South Africa.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) announces that JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the white-ball batting coach with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement with CSA based on personal reasons,” said the organization in an official statement.

The 40-year-old, who was appointed in March 2023, played a key role in South Africa's run to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup that year.

In September 2024, the 40-year-old was also named head coach of the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20.

Following Duminy's departure, the South African board has begun the search for his replacement, as the series against Pakistan is set to start next week.

The series includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests, which are crucial for the hosts' preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025, slated for the February-March window.

If CSA fails to find a new batting coach in time, they may turn to Imraan Khan, the team's batting lead, to step in temporarily.

The T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan will be held on December 10, 13, and 14 at three venues: Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg, respectively.

South Africa T20I Squad against Pakistan:

Heinrich Klaasen (C), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke*, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka*, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton*, Tabraiz Shamsi**, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

* - Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, and Ryan Rickelton will join the squad after completing their Test duties against Sri Lanka.

** - Tabraiz Shamsi's involvement in the ongoing Global Super League in Guyana may impact his availability for the first T20I.