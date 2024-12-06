Pakistan squad gears up for ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia cup

Pakistan U19 team training for women's Asia Cup at National Bank Stadium on December 6, 2024 - PCB

KARACHI:The Pakistan U19 Women’s Cricket Team has commenced a five-day preparatory camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in the National Bank Cricket Stadium ahead of their participation in the ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup.

The squad is scheduled to depart for Malaysia on December 12.

The six-team tournament will take place in Kuala Lumpur, starting on December 8, with Bangladesh U19 facing India U19.

Under the leadership of Zoofishan Ayyaz, the 15-member squad will refine their skills through net practice, fielding drills, match simulations, and T20 practice matches.

Head coach Mohsin Kamal and assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik are overseeing the training sessions, while former Pakistan women's player Nahida Khan has joined the setup as the fielding coach.

Pakistan, placed in Group A, will open their campaign with a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals India on December 15, followed by a match against Nepal on December 16.

The top teams will advance to the Super Four stage, starting December 19, with the final scheduled for December 22.

Pakistan Women’s U19 squad: Zoofishan Ayyaz (C), Komal Khan (VC), Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Fizza Fiaz, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain

Player Support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager)