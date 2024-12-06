WATCH: Pakistan's T20I squad departs for South Africa

Pakistan squad leaving for Durban. -Author

BULWAYO: The Pakistan T20I squad departed for South Africa on Friday for the upcoming white and red-ball series, scheduled to kick off from December 10.

Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir, and Omair Bin Yousuf are travelling to Durban.

White-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan who was not part of Pakistan's squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, will join the team in Durban along with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will feature only in the white-ball matches, while Mohammad Abbas has replaced him in the red-ball format. His inclusion aims to ensure peak fitness for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Additionally, Naseem Shah rejoins the squad for both Tests and ODIs after missing the recent series against England and Zimbabwe.

The ODI and Test squads will depart on December 13, with red-ball coach Jason Gillespie set to join the team in Johannesburg ahead of the Test series.

The forthcoming series, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, will take place from December 10 to January 7.

Tour schedule:

• 10 Dec – First T20I, Durban

• 13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion

• 14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg

• 17 Dec – First ODI, Paarl

• 19 Dec – Second ODI, Cape Town

• 22 Dec – Third ODI, Johannesburg

• 26-30 Dec – First Test, Centurion

• 3-7 Jan – Second Test, Cape Town







