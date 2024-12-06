Shammi Silva named ACC President after Jay Shah's ICC role

An undated picture of newly appointed ACC president Shammi Silva - AFP

Shammi Silva, who is also the President of Sri Lanka Cricket, has been appointed as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), succeeding India’s Jay Shah, who recently ascended to the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah vacated the ACC president position after completing three successful terms.

Silva is no stranger to the ACC, having previously served as the chairman of its Finance & Marketing Committee.

In his statement, the former cricketer expressed his excitement and commitment to his new role.

“It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," said Silva in a statement.

He also took the opportunity to extend heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the ACC to Jay Shah for his exceptional leadership.

“Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," he added.