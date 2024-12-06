PAK vs ZIM: Sufiyan Muqeem joins elite T20I spinners’ club

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates after taking five wickets in second T20I match against Zimbabwe on December 03, 2024 - AFP

Pakistan's rising star, Sufiyan Muqeem, etched his name in the record books by achieving a remarkable milestone during the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The young player joined an elite group of T20I bowlers by taking the most wickets by a spinner in a three-match T20I series.

Muqeem claimed an impressive 9 wickets, equaling the record held by prominent spinners such as India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Pakistan's Imad Wasim.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan holds the record for taking the most wickets.

Most Wickets by Spinners in Three-Match T20I Series:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 11 wickets vs Ireland (2019) Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 9 wickets vs Sri Lanka (2016) Sufiyan Muqeem (Pakistan) – 9 wickets vs Zimbabwe (2024) Imad Wasim (Pakistan) – 9 wickets vs West Indies (2016) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 9 wickets vs Ireland (2017)

Pakistan suffered a thrilling two-wicket defeat in the final T20I at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Zimbabwe's debutant Tinotenda Maposa delivered a clutch all-round performance, securing a narrow victory for the hosts.

Maposa stood out with bowling figures of 1/12 and contributed an unbeaten 12 runs to guide Zimbabwe past Pakistan’s modest total of 132/7.

After the commencement of the Zimbabwe series, Pakistan now heads to South Africa, where they will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Test matches from December 10 to January 7.