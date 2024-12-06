Fakhar Zaman reflects on future after SA tour snub

Fakhar Zaman unhappy following his exclusion from the South African series. -AFP

Pakistan’s top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, is reportedly disappointed with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision regarding his exclusion from the squad for the recent series.

According to a local news outlet, the 33-year-old is reconsidering his career path after not being named in the squad announced by the national board for the upcoming series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on December 10.

Notably, the opener has an opportunity to showcase his skills and regain his form and fitness in the Champions Cup T20 tournament.

Interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed in a statement released by PCB revealed that Zaman was excluded from the squad due to his current form and fitness.

“Fakhar Zaman was not considered as he has yet to regain form and match fitness,” said Aaqib.

In a surprising turn of events, the left-handed batter posted a series of photos on his X handle, showing his improved physical condition. He shared photos of his gym workouts with a motivational caption: “Pushing limits and breaking barriers.”

Meanwhile, the PCB on Wednesday announced both the white-ball and red-ball squads for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The series, which comprises two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, is scheduled from December 10 to January 7.

Pakistan squads for South Africa tour:

Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

ODI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

T20I: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

Tour schedule:

• 10 Dec – First T20I, Durban

• 13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion

• 14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg

• 17 Dec – First ODI, Paarl

• 19 Dec – Second ODI, Cape Town

• 22 Dec – Third ODI, Johannesburg

• 26-30 Dec – First Test, Centurion

• 3-7 Jan – Second Test, Cape Town