Champions T20 Cup to kick off tomorrow with double-header

Teams' captains and mentors pose with Champions T20 Cup trophy on December 6, 2024. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The inaugural edition of the Champions T20 Cup is set to commence with a double-header on December 7 here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The T20 tournament, a part of the Champions tournaments, introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year, will run until December 25.

The five-team tournament, comprised of 22 matches, will kick off with a curtain-raiser between Imam-ul-Haq’s Lions and Iftikhar Ahmed’s Markhors, followed by the second match, scheduled between Mohammad Haris-led Stallions and Shadab Khan’s Panthers.

Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf-led Dolphins will start their Champions T20 Cup campaign on Sunday, against Panthers, who won the first edition of the Champions Cup, played in the List-A format.

The five-team tournament will be played in ‘a new cut-throat format’ to enhance the intensity of the competition.

As per the format, the table-topper after the double-league stage will advance directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in a Qualifier.

The five participating teams will mentored by cricketing legends like Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Newly-appointed Tournament Director, Wahab Riaz, in a PCB-released statement, expressed his optimism that the tournament would serve as a launching pad for the emerging talent and will also equip them to meet the demands of the international circuit.

"PCB has been working really hard to improve and to give a lot of exposure to young players and I think with this tournament players will learn a lot by sharing the dressing room with those who have played international cricket and under the guidance of mentors the learning will be precious,” said Wahab.

“From here on, once they enter the international arena they don't have to worry about the pressure and would be equipped to meet the demands," he added.

Squads:

Stallions: Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Azam Khan (subject to fitness), Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shamyl Hussain, Shoaib Malik, Tahir Hussain, Taimur Khan, Ubaid Shah, Usman Tariq (subject to fitness), Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

Reserves: Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Jahandad Khan (to join after 14 Dec), Nasir Nawaz and Shoaib Akhtar Jnr

Dolphins: Faheem Ashraf (c), Asif Ali, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Saqib Khan, Shayan Sheikh and Umar Amin

Reserves: Ihsanullah, Salman Khan Afridi, Waqar Ahmed

Panthers: Shadab Khan (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Umar (subject to fitness), Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Sajid Khan, Sharjeel Khan (subject to fitness), Umar Siddiq (wicket-keeper) and Usama Mir

Reserves: Ali Asfand, Aqib Liaqat, Azan Awais, Mohammad Zeeshan and Yousuf Babar (stand-by for Sharjeel Khan)

Lions: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Aamer Yamin, Arif Yaqoob, Faisal Akram, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahab Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sharoon Siraj and Zeeshan Malik

Reserves: Afaq Afridi, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Mohammad Faiq and Sajjad Ali Hashmi

Markhors: Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Bilawal Bhatti, Bismillah Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Shehzad, Nisar Ahmed, Saad Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Reserves: Ali Usman, Ali Shafique, Ali Shan and Niaz Khan