Pakistan to host first boxing world title fight in Quetta

Pakistan's boxer Mohammad Waseem during a training session. -Facebook/@MuhammadWaseem

QUETTA: Pakistan is set to host its first-ever boxing world title fight, scheduled to take place in Quetta in April next year.

This announcement came after Pakistan's boxer Muhammad Waseem, who hails from Quetta and is supported by the Manny Pacquiao Promotion, revealed that preparations for the event are in full swing.

Speaking to a local news channel, Waseem expressed his enthusiasm for the event:

"Under Manny Pacquiao I will play big fights. I have been in communication with my promotion relating to our future plans. I am also thankful to DHA Quetta as it has told us to hold an international event in Quetta and they will back us. We are in talks with them and we want to bring in world title bout to Pakistan," says the former WBC World Silver Flyweight Champion.

While emphasizing the importance of hosting the event in his hometown, he added: "Most probably it will be held in Quetta as I belong to Quetta and we want to hold international event in front of the big crowd. Effort will be made to bring in boxers from across the world. It will be a big message for the youngsters."

According to sources, a delegation from Manny Pacquiao Promotion, including Waseem's longtime coach Danny Vaughn, is expected to visit Pakistan to meet with state officials and representatives from DHA Quetta.

The delegation aims to finalize arrangements for this historic event.

In October, Waseem defeated Georgian opponent Jaba Memishishi in a Bantamweight ranking bout organized by the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) in Malta.

The 34-year-old stunned the Georgian boxer in the third round to secure a new milestone. This victory marked Waseem’s 13th professional win, with nine of them coming by knockout.

Earlier in August, the "Falcon" had expressed confidence ahead of his bout with opponent Sabelo, which he won convincingly.

“I am hopeful for success against my opponent. The world title fight is very important to me, and I do not want to miss this opportunity,” Waseem added, urging the Pakistani government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the army chief to intervene and help secure his visa.

Waseem has made significant contributions to his country.

The 37-year-old has won several medals, including a silver at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the Incheon Asian Games just a few months later.