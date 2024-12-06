New Zealand stumble to 86/5 after Brook's heroics

England's Harry Brook celebrates his century. -AFP

WELLINGTON: England's Harry Brook delivered a scintillating 123 off 115 balls on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The visitors faced a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 43 runs.

However, Brook and Ollie Pope, coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, stitched together a spectacular 174-run partnership in just 28 overs.

Brook smashed 11 boundaries and five towering sixes during his knock, while Pope contributed a fluent 66, which included seven boundaries and one six.

Their aggressive approach propelled England to a competitive total of 280 in 54.4 overs, although the last four wickets fell for a mere 21 runs.

"I think that might be my favourite hundred so far," said Brook at stumps. "I enjoyed that a lot.

On the bowling front, New Zealand's in-form pacer Matt Henry bowled four consecutive maidens and dismissed both openers.

Nathan Smith picked up four for 86, while Will O'Rourke claimed three wickets in the first innings.

In response, New Zealand began their chase cautiously but faltered, losing wickets at regular intervals.

By the end of the day, the hosts were reeling at 86 for 5 in 26 overs, trailing by 194 runs.

England's bowlers put on an impressive display, with Brydon Carse picking up two wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Kane Williamson, the Black Caps' skipper and top-scorer of the innings.

Williamson managed 37 off 56 balls, including three boundaries. Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes also chipped in with key wickets.

The second day of the Test match will resume with Will O'Rourke (0) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (7) at the crease.