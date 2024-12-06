Bangladesh thrash Pakistan to reach U19 Asia Cup final

Bangladesh players during their first semifinal match of the U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan on December 06, 2024 - ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by seven wickets in the first semifinal of the U19 Asia Cup to secure their place in the final.

Chasing a modest target of 117 runs in 22.1 overs, the young Bengal Tigers faced an early setback but regrouped to comfortably seal the victory.

Bangladesh lost both openers early, leaving the team at a precarious 28/2 in just 7.2 overs.

Kalam Siddiki was dismissed for a duck after facing 14 deliveries, with Ali Raza accounting for his wicket. Zawad Abrar, who had looked promising, was sent back after scoring 17 off 25 balls.

However, Azizul Hakim and Mohammad Shihab James stabilized the innings with a vital 57-run partnership for the third wicket.

Despite their efforts, Bangladesh lost Shihab James for 26 runs off 36 balls, dismissed by Naveed Ahmed Khan.

Bangladesh skipper played a crucial knock, scoring an unbeaten 61 from 42 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and three sixes. Rizan Hossan also scored five runs from 17 deliveries.

Pakistan's bowling department failed to impress with their performance, as Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, and Naveed Ahmed Khan picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh will now face India in the final of the U19 Asia Cup set to take place on Sunday December 08 at Dubai international stadium.

After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan team was dismissed for 116 runs in 37 overs in the first innings.

Openers Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan departed without scoring, leaving Pakistan reeling at 7/2 within the first three overs.

Mohammad Riazullah and captain Saad Baig attempted to stabilize the innings with a 42-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, Saad's dismissal for 18 off 41 deliveries by Iqbal Hossain Emon triggered another slump, as Pakistan slid to 49/3 in the 15th over.

Naveed Ahmed Khan joined Riazullah but fell victim to a sharp run-out by Kalam Siddiki for just two, leaving the score at 53/4.

Riazullah fought valiantly, scoring 28 off 65 balls, but his efforts were undone as wickets continued to tumble. Haroon Arshad managed a gritty 10 off 30 balls before falling to Al Fahad.

A brief glimmer of hope came through a 34-run partnership between Farhan Yousaf and Faham ul Haq for the seventh wicket.

Farhan's quick-fire 32 off 32 balls added some respectability to the total, but his dismissal marked the end of Pakistan's resistance.

Tail-enders Abdul Subhan and Ali failed to trouble the scorers, while Faham remained unbeaten on 8 off 39 balls.

Bangladesh’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, led by Iqbal Hossain Emon, who claimed 4/24 in seven overs.

Maruf Mridha contributed two wickets, while Al Fahad and Debasish Deba each chipped in with one.