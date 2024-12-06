Former Aussie star named Italy T20I captain

An undated photo of former Australian cricketer Joe Burns (L) and Italy cricket team shirt (R) - AFP/joeburns441

Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has been appointed as the T20I captain of Italy, taking over from Gareth Berg.

The announcement comes as Italy gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final next year, where they will compete for a spot in the 2026 tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old, who represented Australia in 23 Test matches and six ODIs, qualifies to play for Italy through his maternal heritage.

He debuted for Italy earlier this year during the Sub-regional Qualifier A, making an immediate impact with 211 runs in five innings, helping the team secure their place in the regional final.

Reflecting on his new role, Burns expressed his excitement about leading Italy in their quest to make their maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup.

Italy will face stiff competition in the regional final, scheduled for 2025, as they go up against Guernsey, Jersey, Netherlands, and Scotland.

The top two teams from the event will secure their tickets to the 2026 global tournament.