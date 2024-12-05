Salman Ali Agha 'happy' with his contributions in Zimbabwe T20Is

Pakistan's stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha during third T20I against Australia on November 18, 2024. —AFP

BULAWAYO: Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with his individual performance during the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Agha, who scored 45 runs in two innings, besides taking two wickets, shared that he wanted to score more runs but remained satisfied with his contributions with bowling and captaincy.

“I would have liked to score more runs but yeah I'm happy I'm contributing with bowling and as captain,” said Agha.

The all-rounder also lauded the young talent, especially batting prodigy Saim Ayub and emerging spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, for delivering stellar performances during the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe.

“It's been outstanding; the way youngsters came in and the way they put their show was outstanding,” said Agha.

“I think (Saim and Sufyan) both have a long future ahead and they will serve Pakistan for a long time. Saim has been playing three formats and doing really well. and Sufyan; he came in Australia, did really well against them and here, he is man of the series; it's outstanding -- they both have a long future,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha also commented on Pakistan’s packed schedule as after the white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, respectively, the green shirts are set to embark on an all-format South Africa tour.

“It's been very long and we are going to South Africa. There will be sore bodies, that's what we want, that's why we play cricket. We love this game and it doesn't matter if it's sore body,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan will tour South Africa for a three-match each T20I and ODI series, followed by two Tests from December 10 to January 7, 2025.