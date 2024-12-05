PSB forms independent election commission for sports federation

Advisor to Prime Minister on Inter-provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation in Islamabad, June 3, 2024. — PSB website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (SBP) on Wednesday, formed an independent Election Commission to oversee the polls of sports federation despite strong opposition by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The development came in the 31st board meeting of the PSB, chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister on Inter-provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah.

The POA president Syed Mohammad Abid Qadri argued that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibits government’s interference in the sports federations’ affairs but the chair and other PSB officials countered by stating that the reforms are in line with the IOC Charter’s principles of good governance.

Despite POA president’s opposition, the PSB approved several reforms, including the establishment of an independent election commission, formation of a special tribunal to address disputes, complaints and appeals.

“The establishment of the PSB Election Commission is a major step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in the elections of national sports federations,” the PSB said in a statement.

“The new, independent Election Commission will oversee all elections, ensuring free, fair, and transparent processes. This decision follows directives from the Islamabad High Court and aligns with the principles set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The Creation of a Dedicated Tribunal for Sports Governance Disputes aims to address any disputes, complaints, and appeals related to sports governance. This specialized tribunal will operate with the highest ethical standards and provide impartial and timely resolutions to ensure smooth functioning within the sports federations.”

The PSB also introduced Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS) in a bid to ensure transparency and integrity in the management of sports federations.

The newly-introduced framework, as per the PSB, will also provide mechanisms to combat corruption, doping, and nepotism while aligning with national laws and international standards.

Additionally, the PSB also increased the cash reward for international medal-winning athletes to PKR 10 million, along with introducing a Gold Card for champion athletes, which will allow them access to PSB facilities throughout the country and also with enhanced support and resources.