Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman creates void in BCCI

An undated picture of former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. - AFP/File

NEW DELHI: Jay Shah’s appointment as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a gripping situation to find his successor, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the Indian board is having a hard time finding Shah’s replacement, who took charge of the ICC chairmanship on Sunday.



As per the BCCI Constitution, a successor must be elected in a special general meeting.

Details further shared that the candidates are reluctant in using one year out of the total six of holding the BCCI before heading into the BCCI Elections, scheduled to take place next year.

Adding further to the complexity, the board’s treasurer Ashish Shelar will be running for a ministerial post as Maharashtra government is set to form its cabinet.

"The big issue is that the board isn't finding a strong candidate for the secretary's post who is willing to use up a year from his entitled tenure. The BCCI will anyway have an election next year. So, if someone takes up a post in BCCI, he will be on a unsure footing going into the subsequent term after next year's election. There may be a chance that someone could be elevated to an interim post," Indian news website quoted a BCCI source.

"These decisions have been taken unanimously after the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators left in 2019. An idea of an election for the post has also been floated," the source added.

The report further shared that concerns were raised by a few state associations regarding the operations of the board without a secretary.



Whereas, Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel and Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley are in contention for the role.