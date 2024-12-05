Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in third T20I against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (right) and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza are in for the toss for third T20I on December 5, 2024. - PCB

BULAWAYO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the final T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe here at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Hasnain.



Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tindotenda Maposo

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 20 times in T20Is with the former boasting a dominant record with 18 victories, compared to the opposition’s two, which included a famous one-run victory during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Matches 20, Pakistan 18, Zimbabwe 2

FORM GUIDE



Pakistan and Zimbabwe boast contrasting momentums, heading into the final fixture of the ongoing series.



The home side, who entered the series on the back of a perfect run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier, succumbed to a 57-run defeat in the series opener, followed by a 10-wicket thrashing in the second match.



The ongoing series also marked the change of fortune for the green shirts, who suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of Australia last month.

Zimbabwe: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, L