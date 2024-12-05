Champions Trophy 2025: ICC board meeting postponed again

An undated picture of PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi (L) along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah (R) - X

DUBAI: The ICC board meeting, which was scheduled to take place today has once again been postponed.

Sources revealed that the delay occurred due to India's failure to respond to Pakistan's stance on the issue. The meeting will now take place on December 7.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Dubai this morning with high hopes for the crucial meeting, during which the future of the tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February-March 2025, was set to be discussed.

Sources further revealed that the BCCI has also rejected the PCB's proposals, leaving the impasse unresolved.

After this, PCB sources communicated a clear response to the ICC: the meeting should take place only when a final decision is necessary, and India's stance should be clarified first.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming Champions Trophy is at a standstill following BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan, while PCB remained firm on their stance of opposing the hybrid model for the eight-team tournament.

However, in the latest turn of events, a new model, dubbed as ‘partnership formula’, is under consideration to end the deadlock between PCB and BCCI.

As per the new formula, Pakistan will also not play their matches in India during ICC events for next three years. Dubai is most likely to be the neutral venue for both the teams as per the expected new agreement.

India is scheduled to host three ICC events during this time period, including Women's World Cup 2025, co-hosting of T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka and Champions Trophy 2027.

Details further shared that the apex cricketing body has advised the BCCI to accept the aforementioned model, in a bid to avoid legal action by Pakistan and also to resolve the issue without voting.

If the proposed formula gets mutually agreed upon then there may not be a need for the board meeting and the apex cricketing body will communicate the development with the board members.