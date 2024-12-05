Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool to cherish Salah after latest heroics

Undated pictures of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - AFP

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has called on Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract with the club after his match-winning performance against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Salah was instrumental in almost securing another victory for the Reds, contributing an assist for Curtis Jones' equalizer and scoring twice to put Liverpool ahead at St James' Park.

His 12th and 13th goals of the season pushed him ahead of Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League's top scorer.

Despite a late mistake by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher that allowed Newcastle to equalize, the 32-year-old’s efforts were undeniable, continuing his crucial role in Liverpool's title push.

Fowler believes Salah's performance strengthens his case for a new contract and urged the Egyptian forward and his agent to act quickly.

“Mohamed Salah was unbelievable in the second half for Liverpool,” said Fowler. “He was a little bit-part in the first half, but was class after the interval.

“His stats and data are incredible. We talked about him getting that new contract and his agent should be there first thing in the morning to get him to sign that contract.

“He is that player who can change a game. He has moments and he is exceptional in those moments. He is a match winner.”

Fowler’s call for a quick deal follows a comment from Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who also expressed his hope for Salah’s long-term future at the club.

"After the week we had we could change the game which is a very positive thing to take. Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal,” Slot said.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."