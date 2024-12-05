Haris Rauf nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during match against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 11, 2024 - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month Award for November 2024, and Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has made the cut.

Rauf faces stiff competition from India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen, both of whom delivered stellar performances that propelled their teams to historic victories in their respective matches.

The 31-year-old was instrumental in Pakistan's historic ODI series win in Australia – their first in 22 years.

The right-arm pacer capped off the series as the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of just five. His outstanding bowling effort led Pakistan to a 2-1 series win.

His exceptional form continued in the subsequent T20I series, where he took five wickets, including a spectacular four-wicket haul in the second T20I.

He wrapped up the month with three more wickets in as many ODIs against the Kangaroos, bringing his tally to 18 dismissals across all formats in November.

South Africa's Marco Jansen displayed his all-round brilliance throughout November. In the T20I series against India, he made significant contributions with both bat and ball.

He picked up a wicket in each of the first three matches and was particularly dominant with the bat, smashing a swashbuckling 17-ball 54 in the third T20I and an unbeaten 29 in the fourth.

Despite his efforts, South Africa lost the series 3-1. Jansen’s most notable performance came in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, where he delivered career-best match figures of 11/86.

His seven-wicket haul in the first innings helped bowl Sri Lanka out for just 42 – the second-lowest total in Test history in the 21st century.

India’s stand-in captain in the opening Border-Gavaskar series Test, Jasprit Bumrah, reaffirmed his reputation as one of the game's greats.

His remarkable eight-wicket haul in Perth (5/30 and 3/42) was pivotal in India’s 295-run victory in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After India was bundled out for 150, the right-arm pacer dismantled Australia's top order, claiming three wickets in the first seven overs and finishing with 5/30 to restrict the hosts to just 104.

In the fourth innings, defending a daunting total of 534, he struck early again, adding three more scalps to seal a dominant win for India, earning him the Player of the Match award.