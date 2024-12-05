Baroda smashes Zimbabwe’s T20 record with mammoth total

Baroda team players (L) along with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza during match against Gambia on 23rd October, 2024 - X/ICC

Baroda's cricket team has shattered Zimbabwe's record for the highest team total in T20 cricket, posting an astonishing 349 runs for five wickets in the first innings of their match against Sikkim in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Zimbabwe previously set a target of 344/4 on October 23, 2024, against Gambia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier.

Skipper Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 133 off 43 balls, including seven boundaries and 15 sixes, making him the third-fastest centurion in the shorter format of the game.

The match saw Baroda's aggressive batting lineup outclass the opposition in a sensational display of power-hitting.

Batting first, the top order was on fire, with Bhanu Pania taking center stage. Pania's remarkable unbeaten 134 runs off just 51 balls included four boundaries and jaw-dropping 15 sixes.

Supporting Pania were Abhimanyu Singh, Shivalik Sharma, and Vishnu Solanki, each contributing with explosive fifties.

Singh's quickfire 53 from 17, Sharma's 55 from 17, and Solanki's 50 from 16 ensured that Baroda set a formidable target.

On the bowling side, Sikkim struggled to contain Baroda's attacking onslaught.

Roshan Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for his side, but even his two wickets were not enough to prevent a heavy toll on the scoreboard. Kumar ended with figures of 2/ 81 runs from his four-over spell.

Leeyong Lepcha and Palzor Tamang also faced the brunt of Baroda's firepower, conceding 55 and 45 runs respectively, with Tamang picking up two wickets.

During the chase, Sikkim was restricted to 86/7 and lost the match by 263 runs. Robin Limboo was the top scorer with 20 runs off 20 deliveries, while Ankur Malik remained unbeaten on 18 from 21 deliveries.

From the bowling side, Ninad Rathva and Mahesh Pithiya took two wickets each, while skipper Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, and Abhimanyusingh Rajput claimed one wicket each. Bhanu Pania was awarded Player of the Match for his aggressive batting display.

Baroda not only scored the most runs in the shorter format but also hit the most sixes in a T20 innings, with 37 sixes, surpassing Zimbabwe's record of 27 sixes.