Champions Trophy 2025: PCB chief reviews Karachi Stadium upgrades

Mohsin Naqvi during his visit at National Bank stadium, Karachi on Thursday 5th December, 2024 - PCB

KARACHI: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing construction at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Stadium on Thursday morning, which will host key matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The stadium is undergoing major upgrades to meet international standards, with development progressing rapidly.

The modernization project includes a sleek, steel-structured, four-story building with advanced finishes, designed to enhance both functionality and aesthetics.

Key upgrades include state-of-the-art LED lights on stadium poles to enhance visibility and preparations for a laser light show to deliver a spectacular fan experience.

Elevated electronic screens are being strategically placed to provide spectators with an unobstructed view during matches.

Additional improvements include relocating parking facilities closer to the stadium for better accessibility, constructing new enclosures, and introducing a security trench between the seating area and the field for enhanced crowd management.

During his visit, Naqvi emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards while ensuring the project is completed on schedule.

“We must match the speed of work with excellence,” he remarked, urging all stakeholders to focus on timely delivery.

The PCB chief was accompanied by officials from the Frontier Works Organization, leading the construction efforts, as well as the PCB's Director of Infrastructure and the stadium's manager, who provided updates on the progress.

These upgrades are part of a broader PCB initiative to improve cricket infrastructure across Pakistan, ensuring the country is equipped to host world-class tournaments like the Champions Trophy.