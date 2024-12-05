Australia announce playing XI for second India Test

An undated picture of Australia Test squad celebrating - AFP

Australia announce their playing XI for the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, scheduled to take place in Adelaide from December 6 to 10.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood is unavailable due to a side strain, and the hosts have added Scott Boland.

Boland has been recalled after being sidelined for a long time, despite his impressive bowling figures in his short career.

Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney will open the batting, followed by Marnus, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Mitchell March.

Alex Carey is the wicket-keeper and batter, and then the bowling will start.

Pat Cummins will lead the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, while Nathan Lyon is the only spinner in the XI.

India crushed Australia by 295 runs in the first Test, showcasing an incredible turnaround after being dismissed for just 150 in the first innings.

India bowled out Australia for a mere 104, seizing a vital 46-run lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli then spearheaded India’s batting resurgence with a commanding total of 487/6, setting an imposing target of 534.

Australia's reply ended at 238, sealing a dominant victory for India in the series opener.

Australia Playing XI for second Test vs India:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland