South Africa eye World Test Championship final spot

Marco Jansen finished with 11 wickets for the match. -AFP

GQEBERHA: South Africa's push for a place in the World Test Championship final continues on Thursday when they host Sri Lanka at St George's Park, where victory would be a giant step towards the decider at Lord’s next year.

If South Africa win the second and final Test in the series, and both home fixtures against Pakistan starting later this month, they are guaranteed a place in the final.

They thumped Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first Test in Durban, bowling them out for their record low of 42 in the first innings, but the wicket in Gqeberha may be more to the visitors' liking.

Traditionally lower and slower, the coastal venue provides more opportunities for spinners and was the scene of a historic eight-wicket victory for Sri Lanka in 2019 when they became the only sub-continent side to win a Test series in South Africa.

The hosts have lost all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee to injury, and have called up 18-year-old speedster Kwena Maphaka as a replacement for the latter.

Whether he makes his debut remains to be seen, but he has a good chance with Dane Paterson the other seamer option in the squad. South Africa could play an extra batter as a replacement for Mulder, or go with spinning all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.

The first Test win had several impressive individual performances.

Fast bowler Marco Jansen took career-best match figures of 11-86, including 7-13 in the first innings, while captain Temba Bavuma and the increasingly imposing Tristan Stubbs managed second-innings centuries with the bat.

Coach Shukri Conrad praised the mentality of his side after they claimed a fourth Test win in a row.

"We get on with things and what we continually tell the guys is that they need to be themselves on and off the field," Conrad said. "They're just a great bunch who get on with it, they train hard, enjoy each other's company away from the field."

Sri Lanka needed to improve with the bat after their woeful first innings in Durban and did so by scoring 282 in the second.

"We have a very experienced unit, and they have been in situations like this before," batting coach Thilina Kandamby said. "I don't think the players are mentally down. We give them lot of confidence."

Sri Lanka can also reach the WTC final but will have to win in Gqeberha and beat Australia in two home Tests starting in January to stand a chance.