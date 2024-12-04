Usman laments lack of govt support to acquire visa for next fight

An undated picture of Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer. — Instagram/usmanwazeer

Pakistan’s renowned boxer Usman Wazeer has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help him acquire visa for his next fight, scheduled in February next year.

Usman was due to take on Mexico’s Ramiro Garcia Lopez at Park Community Arena, Sheffield on December 7 but he didn’t get United Kingdom (UK) visa despite prior consultation with the foreign office.

However, he now wants country’s premier and also the Amry Chief, General Asim Munir, to help him get the visa for his next fight in February 2025.

“I applied for the visa for my next fight which was in UK but unfortunately, I was not issued the visa as of now. I also reached out to the Foreign Office of Pakistan and the Prime Minister's Youth Program to facilitate my travel to England and represent Pakistan on a major stage, but still I have not received the visa,” said Usman.

“Until today, I never received any assistance from the government, be it in financial, for training or for diet, I did all by myself. But today, my only request from the government is to help me get the visa.

“If you don’t support your athletes, at least help them in acquiring visas. You always say ‘Youth is our identity, we will support them’ but in reality, youth is helpless. So, I am hopeful that you’ll help them."

Usman Wazeer also requested the government to hold an international boxing event in Pakistan, which according to him, would help in fostering the emerging boxing talent of the country.

“I request you to hold an international boxing event in Pakistan, where I could compete in a title fight,” appealed Usman.

“Also, we have lots of youngsters, including those who are better than me, bring them to the limelight as it will deliver a positive message to the world.”

For the unversed, Usman has secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title, bringing honour to Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.



