Novak Djokovic to play at Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during an exhibition match against Juan Martin del Potro on December 1, 2024. - Reuters

Novak Djokovic will begin his preparations for next month's Australian Open by playing at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament, the record 24-times Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday.

The Serb, who is seeking an 11th Melbourne Park crown, will compete alongside defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP 250 event, which starts on Dec. 29. Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe are among those also taking part.

"I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena," Djokovic, 37, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Djokovic expressed his eagerness to beat top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after making his highly-anticipated return to the professional circuit.

After winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, the 37-year-old has endured a dry spell in 2024, failing to win any majors for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

World No. 1 Sinner dethroned Djokovic at Melbourne Park en route to his maiden Grand Slam win and the 23-year-old Italian also beat the Serb in the Shanghai Masters final in October.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Sinner added the ATP Finals title to his tally, while Djokovic pulled out from the season-ending event with injury.

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open quarter-finals due to a knee injury, while 14-times champion Rafa Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round, allowing Alcaraz to dominate Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz also retained his Wimbledon title. However, Djokovic clinched his maiden Olympic gold in Paris, defeating Alcaraz three weeks after their Wimbledon final— proving his resilience.

"I feel I can still play at the highest level. Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the two best players in the world, not to forget (Alexander) Zverev," Djokovic said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday.

"All of them will be the main candidates to win the Slams and other titles. However, physically and mentally I am ready to play my tennis again and I have the feeling that I can challenge these guys, my experience can come in handy."

Novak Djokovic, who slipped to seventh in the ATP rankings, said 2024 was perhaps his least profitable season in the last 10 years.

"So next year I will play more tournaments and the Grand Slams will be my priority. I will give my best to win, of course if my body allows me to," he said.