WATCH: Bangladesh-Ireland women’s T20I series trophy unveiled at tea garden

SYLHET: The trophy for the upcoming three-match women’s T20I series between Bangladesh and Ireland was unveiled at the picturesque Malnichhara Tea Estate here on Wednesday.

The skippers of the competing teams, Nigar Sultana Joty and Gaby Lewis, were wearing traditional tea workers’ attire as they posed in the garden, holding the silverware.

"The men's team did it before, a photo session in a tea garden. But this time, wearing traditional outfits in such a unique way... it feels almost like a dream. When I first heard about it, I was thrilled. It's a great initiative that could promote women's cricket differently," said Joty.

The unique trophy unveiling grabbed fans’ attention, who heaped praise on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for embracing their country’s tradition.

“Really stunning and creative as anything,” a user commented

Another chimed in, saying: “That’s a unique one. Really well done. Would love to see bts of this.”

Earlier during their white-ball tour to Bangladesh, the Ireland women’s team experienced the ‘cultural heritage’ of Bangladesh with a traditional rickshaw ride, ahead of the second ODI.

The Irish players visited the iconic Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and got rickshaw rides.

Rickshaw ride is an integral part of the country’s heritage, which provided the players a memorable experience.

Both teams are set to face each other in a T20I series, slated to run from December 5 to 9 with all three matches scheduled at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Squads

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Nigar Sultana Joti (c & wk), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akhter Maghla.