PCB rewards Blind cricket team for T20 World Cup triumph

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) presents a cheque to Blind cricket team's captain Nisar Ali (right) on December 4, 2024. - Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, rewarded the national men’s blind cricket team with a prize money of PKR 10m upon winning their maiden T20 World Cup title earlier this week.

According to the details, the PCB chair invited the blind cricket team, alongside the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) officials to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here and awarded them with cash prize.

Naqvi presented a PKR 10m cheque to the national team and also gave 20m grant to the PBCC and lauded the players for their historic performance in the tournament.

“Your triumph is the victory of Pakistan. You have made Pakistan proud by winning the T20 World Cup. Winning the Blind Cricket World Cup has brought immense joy to the nation,” Naqvi praised the blind cricket team in his speech.

“Blind cricket team players are very important to us. We will support them and make sure that we leave no stone unturn to cater their needs,” he added.

PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah, in response, expressed gratitude towards Naqvi for acknowledging the services of the national blind cricket team.

“We would like to thank chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi for supporting the blind cricket team,” said Shah.

Pakistan blind cricket team’s captain Nisar Ali echoed Shah’s remarks and stated that the cricket board has always been very supportive towards his team.

“You have always taken care of us. You gave us respect. Thank you very much,” Nisar told Naqvi.

For the unversed, Pakistan on Tuesday, outclassed Bangladesh in the final to win their maiden Blind T20 World Cup title.