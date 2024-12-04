WATCH: PSL drops teaser for fans

Shadab Khan's Islamabad United celebrate winning the PSL 9 on March 18, 2024. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) dropped a teaser for fans ahead of the upcoming 10th edition of the extravaganza.

Taking to its social media handles, the marquee league released a 16-second-long teaser with the caption ‘loading…’.

The video features an animated visual of stacked TV sets, showing glimpses of the previous editions of the league, followed by a loading screen, which stopped at 82 per cent.

The PSL teaser quickly captured fans’ attention, who speculate it to be linked with the players’ draft.





Notably, the upcoming 10th edition of the PSL is set to run concurrently with the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time since its inception in 2016.

The PSL, usually held in the February-March window each year, will take place between April and May next year, a window acquired by the cash-rich rival league IPL.

The alteration in the schedule came in the wake of Pakistan hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, slated to be run across the league’s usual window next year.

PSL’s clash with the heavyweight IPL resulted in concerns regarding the availability of top foreign players.

To address the issue, PSL management, along with the franchises, will make a list of 6 to 12 players who will be guaranteed participants in the league, sources told Geo News in May 2024.

"There can be minimum 6 marquee players, they can be 12 and 18 too, but 18 would be too challenging," said a source privy to the matter.

The source clarified that there won't be direct signings of marquee players, instead, they will be added to the player's draft among the platinum category but there will be a guarantee of them being available and of being picked.

These players will be offered a salary cap of around US$ 350,000 to US$ 400,000 which is around double what a normal platinum player earns in PSL.