Mohammad Rizwan drops in latest ICC T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan sitting during match against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 11, 2024 - AFP

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has slipped in the latest ICC T20I rankings after underwhelming performances in the recent T20I series against Australia.

Rizwan dropped two places, moving from sixth to eighth with 704 rating points.

Former skipper Babar Azam, however, retained his fifth position with 727 points. Apart from these two, no other Pakistan batter features in the top 50 of the T20I batters' rankings.

Australia’s Travis Head leads the chart with 855 points, followed by England's Phil Salt with 828 and India’s Tilak Varma at third with 806 points.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Haris Rauf is the highest-ranked Pakistani at 20th place with 603 points. Shaheen Afridi slipped two places to 26th with 573 points, while Imad Wasim fell three spots to 38th with 535 points.

England's Adil Rashid continues to dominate the bowling rankings with 701 points, followed by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (696) and Australia's Adam Zampa (693).

In the ICC ODI rankings, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman dropped two spots to 16th with 642 points, while Imam-ul-Haq slipped to 18th with 633 points. Mohammad Rizwan maintained his 24th position with 604 points.

Despite these declines, Babar Azam continues to reign as the top ODI batter with 800 points, leading India’s Rohit Sharma (765) and Shubman Gill (763).

Among bowlers, Haris Rauf maintained his 15th position with 605 points. Imad Wasim ranked 52nd, while Naseem Shah dropped to 61st with 460 points.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan leads the ODI bowling rankings with 687 points, followed by Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (675) and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (674).

Pakistan's batters faced a dip in the latest ICC Test rankings. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel slipped to ninth with 724 points, while skipper Babar Azam dropped to 19th with 670 points.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan held steady at 20th (662) and 21st (661), respectively, but Abdullah Shafique fell to 47th with 541 points.

At the top, England's Joe Root continues to reign supreme with 895 points, followed by teammate Harry Brook, climbing to second with 854 points, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson, sitting third with 830 points.

In the latest ICC Test bowling rankings update, Pakistan's Noman Ali has dropped out of the top 10, slipping to 11th with 759 rating points. Shaheen Afridi has also seen a decline, falling to 16th with 667 points.

Pacer Hasan Ali, despite being left out of the team, has dropped further to 36th, while spinner Sajid Khan climbed one spot to 37th with 520 points.

Other Pakistan bowlers, Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shahzad, also experienced declines, landing at 57th and 59th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after his impactful performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia, retains the top spot with 883 rating points.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is second with 865 points, followed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood in third with 860 points.